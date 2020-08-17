Security Preparations For World Cup Qatar 2022 Continues Despite COVID-19

By Al Bawaba News

Security preparations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 have continued uninterrupted since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Since March, the Security Committee at the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) has delivered all necessary training for police officers and security personnel online. Video clips, 3D simulations and regular tests via its interactive online platform mean training has continued to be delivered despite social distancing requirements.

Among the subjects covered by security personnel during the pandemic are crowd management, major incidents and behavioral detection techniques. A range of interactive scenarios are also studied, while delegates also benefit from professional development modules. All the sessions are delivered via Microsoft Teams and include input from experts based in Qatar, the UK, the Netherlands and Russia.

Major Fahad Saeed Al Subaey, Security Committee’s head of Training & Development, said it was important to maintain consistency with regard to training in the lead up to Qatar 2022.

“It is vital our preparations continue in relation to security training for all relevant stakeholders in the build-up to the World Cup,” said Subaey.

“We are proud of our work over the past few months, which is testament to our resilience and innovation. We look forward to delivering a program which meets the very highest international standards and leaves a legacy for Qatar, the region and the world in 2022.”

Major Abdul Rahman Hamad Al Suwaidi, deputy head of Training & Development, said: “The pandemic has presented a lot of challenges, but through the optimal use of distance learning platforms, we have seamlessly connected with our learners and ensured the continuation of our training and development. The last few months have broadened our horizons and signaled a bright future in the fields of training and development operations.”

The Security Committee’s Training & Development Department will continue to maintain precautionary measures as advised by the State of Qatar for as long as necessary. The usual training process will be implemented as soon as it is safe to do so.

