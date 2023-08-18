Rapid Digitalization Comes With Many Issues, Including Lightning-Fast Spread Of Disinformation – OpEd

By Ali Abbas and Mir Hassan

The era of rapid technological advancement and digitalization has interconnected the world, enabling the swift dissemination of information across borders. However, this digital revolution has brought about the widespread proliferation of disinformation, the deliberate spread of false or misleading information to deceive or manipulate the public. Social media platforms, algorithmic amplification, lack of media literacy, and malicious actors contribute to this phenomenon.

In an era defined by unprecedented technological advancement and rapid digitalization, the world is more interconnected than ever before. Information flows freely across borders and oceans, shaping public opinion, influencing political landscapes, and molding societal narratives. However, as every light casts a shadow, alongside the many benefits of this so called “digital revolution”, various disadvantages have also emerged, the most prominent of which, serving as the dark ‘underbelly’ of modern digital age, is the lightning-fast spreading of disinformation.

The ubiquity of social media, the rise of algorithm-driven content distribution, and the lack of effective regulatory measures have paved the way for the rampant dissemination of false and misleading information throughout the world, but what exactly is disinformation? Before discussing the causes and impact of disinformation, we must first establish what disinformation is itself. Disinformation, often used interchangeably with misinformation, refers to the deliberate spread of false or misleading information with the intent to deceive or manipulate an audience or the general public.

While disinformation is not a new concept, the digital age has exponentially amplified its reach and impact. Historically, disinformation campaigns required significant resources and effort to disseminate through traditional media channels. Much of the disinformation used to be shot down or ‘fact-checked’ before it would take off. In contrast, the modern day communication technology (such as the Internet) provides fertile ground for malicious actors to spread falsehoods with unprecedented speed and efficiency to a significantly wider audience (internationally) with little or no fact-checking and verification being carried out.

There are many causes contributing to the unfiltered spread of misinformation, the most prominent being social media platforms. Social media platforms, once hailed as tools for global connectivity and communication, have become breeding grounds for disinformation. The rapid proliferation of content, coupled with algorithm-driven feeds designed to maximize user engagement, has created an ecosystem where sensational and false information often outperforms accurate news. The echo chambers formed on these platforms further exacerbate the problem, as users are exposed primarily to content that aligns with their existing beliefs (no matter how outlandish or distorted), reinforcing divisive narratives and further propagating their inaccurate beliefs, locking the users in a cycle of confirmation bias.

The most common victims of misinformation through social media are usually the elderly and aged people, who often take the information on these social media websites at face value and lack the means (or education) to be able to verify the authenticity of the information circulating on these websites. Another major culprit of reinforcing misinformation is algorithmic amplification. The algorithms employed by social media platforms and search engines play a pivotal role in shaping the information landscape. These algorithms, designed to prioritize content based on user preferences, inadvertently promote sensationalism and emotionally charged content.

As a result, misinformation and ‘click-bait’ content often garner more attention and engagement than well-researched, nuanced reporting. This algorithmic amplification contributes to the viral spread of disinformation, drowning out legitimate sources and undermining the public’s trust in credible information. A person is more likely to watch a 5 minute video with accentuating visual and audio content rather than read a 5 page research report on the same topic. These algorithms further make excellent (although equally malicious) use of cognitive bias among people (by providing them with content supporting the same topic/lies over and over again), as well as take advantage of the inherent confirmation bias.

Another major cause is the lack of adequate education regarding the internet and modern day digital technology, causing a crippling low rate of media literacy among the population. The digital age has ushered in an era of information abundance, but it has not necessarily equipped individuals with the critical thinking skills needed to navigate this deluge of data (A library is useless to a person who doesn’t know what to read and when). Media literacy, the ability to assess the credibility of sources and discern between accurate and false information, is crucial for combating disinformation.

Unfortunately, many individuals lack the necessary skills to evaluate information critically, making them susceptible to manipulation by malicious actors. The most common culprits of spreading misinformation (through times immemorial) are political andideological groups (who may or may not be state-sponsored), who intentionally spread misinformation to advance their agendas, sow discord, and/or manipulate public opinion through extensive use of propaganda, bias, and outright lies. In some cases, this misinformation aligns with preexisting beliefs of the target audience and victims, making it more likely to be accepted and shared by them. This may be done by political parties to garner public support (and get more votes), or may be done by external states to sow discord and unrest in the target country and create instability.

This escalation of misinformation and propaganda has various outreaching impacts on various aspects of our lives, socially, politically and economically. Politically, disinformation can be used to sway elections by making false accusations and allegations on opposing parties, accusing them of unethical or illegal activities (such as corruption) and throwing dirt on the general characters of political individuals so that the people will not give them their votes, giving rise to political strife and turmoil. Misinformation can also be used to erode trust in democratic institutions, and it can be used to fuel social unrest domestically by external actors to create an opportunity for exploitation. Socially, it can contribute to the polarization of society anddeepen divisions among groups of people based on ethnicity, race, caste or creed, and incite violence among the different groups of people, fueling instability and social unrest.

Economically, false information can lead to financial losses, impact stock markets, alter consumer behavior, and damage the reputation of businesses. Furthermore, public health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, have highlighted the life-threatening consequences of the spread of medical disinformation.

Dealing with the disease of misinformation can be a daunting task, but it is not impossible. The pandemic of misinformation can be controlled and minimized (although it may be impossible to eradicate it) through a collective and coordinated effort from the government, tech companies, media organizations and individuals. The first and foremost action should be to enhance media literacy education, increasing both its quality and quantity, and incorporating it in basic education systems.

Promoting media literacy from an early age will equip individuals with the skills needed to critically evaluate information sources and discern credible information from falsehoods, as well as enable the individuals to assist others in discerning fact from fallacy. Secondly, independent fact-checking and verification (by individuals, organizations, or both) should be implemented and promoted on social media platforms that serve as the breeding ground for misinformation. Independent fact-checking third parties can play a crucial role in debunking false information and providing accurate context. A perfect example of this can be seen on the social media platform Twitter, where average users are able to provideverifiable context to information posted by other users.

Thirdly, the government should regulate the usage and flow of data and information on the internet and digital platforms. Governments can establish clear regulations for social media platforms and other online spaces, ensuring accountability for the spread of disinformation and imposing penalties on malicious actors. Tech companies could be forced to enhance transparency in their algorithms and take responsibility for the content they amplify, prioritizing accuracy over sensationalism.

Additionally, digital literacy campaigns should be launched, describing the dangers and risks of misinformation to average individuals. Governments, NGOs, and tech companies can collaborate to develop digital literacy campaigns that educate users about the risks of disinformation and provide tools for responsible online engagement. Lastly, with the most recent advancement in digital and technological world, and the widespread availability of artificial intelligence (AI), tech companies could prioritize the ethical development of artificial intelligence algorithms, focusing on minimizing bias, promoting diverse perspectives, and reducing the amplification of false information.

As the world hurtles forward in the age of rapid digitalization, the lightning-fast spread of disinformation stands as a significant challenge to the integrity of information ecosystems. To safeguard our society and country from misinformation and propaganda, both domestic and foreign, and to maintain and promote social and political stability, we need to be able to adequately handle and minimize the affliction of rampant misinformation. However, this cannot be achieved by individuals alone, instead it would require the government, the tech companies, and the individuals, working hand in hand towards eradication of misinformation through enhanced and accessible media literacy education, government regulations of social media platforms and increased accountability, and independent fact-checking and verification conducted readily on dubious and suspicious information. Only then can we strive to harness the benefits of digitalization in earnest while mitigating the risks posed by the unchecked spread of misinformation.