World Must Take Stern Actions Against Myanmar Military To De-Escalate Bangladesh Border Tensions – OpEd

By Dr. Arpita Hazarika

Since the beginning of the Rohingya crisis, Myanmar has been curtailing it. Ever since the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya population, victims of genocide have been pouring into Bangladesh. Responding to the call of world leaders, Bangladesh has given shelter to the Rohingyas for humanitarian reasons. Myanmar has not repatriated a single person since then.

Advertisement

But despite all this, Myanmar now wants to get into a conflict with Bangladesh. As part of this, mortar shells were fired into Bangladesh. One Rohingya was killed. Earlier, a Bangladeshi youth was injured in a land mine explosion on the Myanmar border at Naikshyongchari in Bandarban. The explosion took place on the border of Ghumdhum in the upazila on Friday afternoon.

Early in the Rohingya crisis, Myanmar also staged several border provocations. Bangladesh faced the situation with patience. Now again they are firing mortar shells and helicopters inside Bangladesh, according to media reports. Even in this situation Bangladesh Border Guard Force is dealing with the situation with utmost patience.

We think that since the beginning of the Rohingya crisis, Bangladesh has been showing humanity against Myanmar’s brutality and extremism. The international community is trying to deal with the crisis in a law-abiding manner. However, instead of repatriating Rohingya, these new provocations are not acceptable in any way. The international community should take a strong stand to stop Myanmar now.

From the beginning, we have been saying that the Rohingya crisis is Myanmar’s creation and Myanmar has to solve it. But due to the laxity of the international community, Myanmar’s woes continue to grow. Firing mortar shells inside Bangladesh, planting land mines along the border and firing from helicopters are not neighborly behavior by any means. We call upon all concerned to give a strong diplomatic response to Myanmar and ensure the safety of the local people along the border, including raising the issue at the United Nations.

The UN has been speaking out against Myanmar since the beginning of the Rohingya crisis. But that word remains the word. The international organization could not take any effective action to stop the inhuman activities of the Burmese generals. The United Nations human rights office has said that countries around the world should do more to stop the flow of revenue and weapons to the military in the wake of the persecution of people in Myanmar.

Advertisement

The UN has accused Myanmar’s military junta of indiscriminate killings and crimes against humanity. According to media reports, they have engaged in war even near the border of Bangladesh. Casualties have also occurred on the Bandarban border due to mortar shells and land mine explosions. The country’s military junta says it is fighting “terrorists” determined to harm the country.

Regardless of what Myanmar says, their provocations are counterproductive. Whatever happens inside its own country, Bangladesh is not worried about it. But their war will be limited inside Myanmar. Instead, those mortar shells and bullets coming into Bangladesh are a clear violation of all international laws. Bangladesh is still showing extreme patience in this regard.

Bangladesh does not harbor enmity with neighboring or any other country as per its foreign policy. That is why the Home Minister of Bangladesh said, Bangladesh does not want war on the Myanmar issue, it wants a peaceful solution, and if necessary, it will be reported to the United Nations. Myanmar bullets should stay within their borders. Bangladesh has issued a warning at the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Bangladesh will not engage in war under any provocation.

In the words of the United Nations Human Rights Office, we would like to say that the Burmese generals have failed to govern the country in a meaningful and sustainable way. For this, Myanmar’s military needs to be further isolated. The international community should do everything in its power to support the people of Myanmar and respond to calls for financial isolation of the country’s military.

However, the major obstacle in isolating Myanmar is the closeness of China, Russia and India. The UN human rights office says Russia has provided fighter jets and armored vehicles to Myanmar, China has provided fighter and transport aircraft, Serbia has provided rockets and ammunition, and India has helped build a remote air defense station. In addition, the United Nations could not take measures against Myanmar due to the veto of the countries.

We think that all the mentioned three countries are close allies of Bangladesh. Bangladesh has no headache in their friendship with Myanmar. However, by abusing their support, the country created the Rohingya crisis and the recent provocation of war will not be accepted by the people of Bangladesh. Since the people of this country have good relations with China, India and Russia, they must give a strong message to Myanmar on the Bangladesh issue. In this case, the United Nations can take necessary measures. Therefore, we call on the concerned parties to take necessary diplomatic steps.