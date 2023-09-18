Top Afghan Military Official Issues Warning To Pakistan – OpEd

By Abdul Mussawer Safi

The Chief of Staff of Afghanistan, Fasihuddin Fitrah, issued a warning to Pakistan following its declaration of potential military interventions within the borders of Afghanistan. Fitrah claimed that the government had made adequate preparations to counter any potential attacks, emphasizing the importance of Pakistan prioritizing the fortification of its borders instead of assigning blame to Afghanistan. This declaration is being made during escalated tension between the two nations, underscoring the imperative of seeking peaceful resolutions to regional conflicts.

Fitrat claimed recently that Pakistan’s internal unrest is the cause of its instability. Instead of criticizing Afghans for their security problems, he advised Pakistan to concentrate on securing its territory. Fitrat’s comments infer that Pakistan’s inability to apprehend individuals who commit violent acts within its borders is a significant cause of its instability.

Fitrat asserted that Afghanistan does not intend to launch an attack from its territory. He also emphasized that no attacks or invasions would be tolerated within Afghanistan’s borders. He reassured Afghans that their government could withstand any external attack.

Conflict and instability have persisted in Afghanistan for years, among other challenges. Progress has been achieved in areas like education and healthcare despite these setbacks. More work is needed to ensure stability and security over the long term, but the situation remains volatile.

Terrorist organizations have always found a haven in Afghanistan. Reliable foreign sources have established the existence of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other terrorist groups within Pakistan. Afghanistan and Pakistan have collaborated to eliminate this threat. Together, if they use their resources and abilities wisely, they can defeat terrorism and restore lasting peace and stability to the area.

The presence of so many terrorist groups has made Afghanistan an indispensable base for launching attacks on other countries. Multiple assaults have been carried out in Afghanistan and Pakistan by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). The indigenous community has suffered as a result of the existence of these groups, which has exacerbated the already precarious security situation.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have collaborated in the fight against terrorist groups and for regional peace and security despite these challenges. The two nations have worked together to destroy these terrorist groups for good. By expelling its officials and warriors, Pakistan has helped the Tekhrek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) lose influence and authority in Afghanistan.

In the meantime, Pakistan’s efforts have been met with suspicion. While adhering to diplomatic norms, members of Pakistan’s International Affairs Group (IAG) have expressed doubts about the effectiveness of the country’s diplomatic efforts. Improved ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan may aid the region’s attempts to fight terrorism and establish lasting peace. It is crucial to recognize the threats presented by these groups and work together to eliminate them.