Iranian Foreign Minister In Munich To Attend Security Conference

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is flying to Munich to take part at the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC).

Iran usually attends the security conference in order to discuss matters of mutual interest with other countries.

Global Security policies will be addressed at the Munich Security Conference.

The event mostly serves as a forum for discussion, consultation, and political meetings.

Each year, the conference focuses on a globally significant security topic.

The 58th Munich Security Conference will take place from February 18 to February 20, 2022 in the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, Germany.

Because to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference will be held in a restricted style this year, with fewer guests, media representatives, and delegations attending.

“Our world is in danger,” warned Wolfgang Ischinger, Chairman of the Munich Security Conference, adding “Traditional certainties are crumbling, threats and vulnerabilities are multiplying, and the rules-based order is increasingly under attack. The need for dialogue has never been greater.”

The annual Munich Security Conference will be dominated by the Ukraine border conflict with Russia, as Western powers, particularly the US, focus on the threat of a Russian incursion into Ukraine, which Moscow has so far dismissed.