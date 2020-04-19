The Ongoing Miracle Of Jewish Survival – OpEd

By Rabbi Allen S. Maller

The king of Prussia, Frederick the Great, in a discussion with his court chaplain once said, “Give me proof of the inspiration of the Bible.” The chaplain replied, “Your majesty, I can answer your request in a single word.” Frederick looked at the chaplain with some amazement and asked, “What magic word carries such strong proof?”

The chaplain answered, “Israel, your majesty.”

Indeed, the continued existence of the Jewish people in spite of centuries of persecution, is the best proof of the Bible’s inspiration, and of the existence of the God who promised to preserve the Jews, return them to their homeland, and bring them to a time of great national blessing in the last days. This retelling of the well known dialogue between Frederick and his court chaplain, comes not from a Jewish source, but from a Christian minister: Dr. James Boice.

Jews also believe that the survival of the Jewish People is a real miracle. The Jews are the only nation. religion or people in the western world today; who still celebrate the same holiday (Passover), use the same language (Hebrew), and pray to the same God, as their ancestors did more than 3,000 years ago. Although their language and religion has continued to grow and change, its evolution, identity and continuity has never been broken. In the whole world, only the Chinese and the Hindus can boast of a similar continuity.

But the Chinese and the Hindus have never been exiled from their land and then returned, not once but twice. Nor have the Chinese and the Hindus lived most of their history as a small minority, resting assimilation into the majority. Jewish history and survival is truly and amazingly unique.

The recent revival of Jewish life in Poland is one example of the miraculous ongoing survival of the People of Israel. Since the end of Communist rule in 1989, thousands of Poles have discovered a previously hidden Jewish ancestry, and decided to return to that identity. In Warsaw today, there are two Progressive Reform Congregations filled with Poles who found that in some mysterious way, they have a Jewish soul that yearns to come back to the Jewish people.

Of course, those who participate in a large scale miracle have difficulty in seeing it as a miracle. People are human; they always have their faults and weaknesses. Even during the Exodus from Egypt, the greatest miracle in Jewish history, Jews were complaining to Moses about food (Exodus 16: 2-4), drink (15:24, & 17:2-3), danger (14:11-12) and his leadership (14:10-12).

Yet 120 generations of Jews would look back to this event as the greatest of all miracles. Future generations in Poland will look at this generation’s Polish revival in the same way. All those who encourage others to join the Jewish People now, will be part of that Divine and yet very human miracle.

Those who are very willing to be helpful follow the path of the great sage Hillel, who accepted people as converts who had been turned away by the great sage Shammai. The Talmud’s verdict on the two sages is, “A man should always be as flexible as Hillel, and not as inflexible as Shammai.” (Shabbat 31a)

This is especially important in our generation’s Poland where thousands of gentiles with Jewish souls are trying to return home. Those who make it hard for these Jewish souls to become part of a Jewish community are sinners; even if they hide themselves under the words of strict Shammai type law that they chose to follow.

