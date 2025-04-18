Securing Our Food Future With Controlled Environment Agriculture

By Eurasia Review

Climate change and a decline in available arable land are reducing crop yields which can significantly impact food security. Sustainable solutions to feed the increasingly growing population are urgent.

A research team as part of the Proteins4Singapore (P4SG) project, co-led by TUMCREATE in Singapore and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), proposes that future controlled environment agriculture – CEA systems can boost productivity for several food sources. In CEA, all growth conditions are carefully controlled to optimise growth and yield. Controllable parameters impacting these growth conditions span temperature, humidity, light, carbon dioxide concentration, and nutrients. All the outputs can be finely tuned, largely minimising environmental impact.

CEA enables a consistent year-round production of safe food and can complement traditional farming, according to Dr Vanesa Calvo-Baltanás, research fellow at TUMCREATE and the lead researcher of this finding. The team investigated the yield potential of six food groups cultivated under CEA conditions, including crops, algae, mushrooms, insects, fish and cultivated meat.

“Controlled environment agriculture systems can be set up anywhere in the world and remain unaffected by climate, weather, and location. Additionally, they can reduce water use by over 90%, which greatly benefits water-scarce regions. This can greatly enhance food security for drought-prone areas,” says Dr Vanesa Calvo-Baltanás, who works with Prof Senthold Asseng, Professor of Digital Agriculture at TUM and a co-Lead-Investigator of the P4SG project.

Despite the current high energy requirements combined with high electricity prices, as nations work towards climate resilience and food security goals, CEA could play a key role in supporting initiatives like Singapore’s ‘30 by 30’ food security strategy and the European Union’s ‘Farm to Fork’ policy by reducing the environmental and climate impact of primary production. The ‘30 by 30’ agenda aims to locally produce 30% of the city-nation’s nutritional needs by 2030.

“Controlled environment agriculture can revolutionise food production. However, to fully unlock its full potential, technological advancements to reduce energy requirements, policy incentives, and public engagement are needed. Our study provides a framework to help policymakers, industry leaders, and researchers to make informed decisions for developing sustainable food production systems,” says Dr Calvo-Baltanás.