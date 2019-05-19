Libya: Haftar Calls For Tripoli To Revolt

By Al Bawaba News

Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) called on Friday for a revolt in Tripoli amid signs of popular upheaval among the residents against the Government of National Accord (GNA) following three militia attacks in the capital.

The LNA said that the pro-GNA militias had arbitrarily arrested hundreds of army supporters in Tripoli. The Misrata militias arrested some 180 LNA supporters and is holding them in a farm on the al-Sidra road.

The military said that this was the latest in a series of arrests that had targeted suspected LNA sympathizers.

It therefore, called on the residents of Tripoli, “whose sons are held captive by militias, to rise up and rid themselves” of the outlaws.

In addition, the LNA said that riots had erupted in Tripoli on Thursday over crimes committed by the militias against the locals.

Witnesses said that riots broke out when a youth, who was buying coffee in the Bab Ben Ghashir region, was killed by a stray bullet fired by militias. Another civilian was killed by the gunmen after he prevented them from raiding his home in the Ain Zara district. A third civilian was run over by a militia vehicle after he prevented them from accessing a road.

Videos circulated on social media showed residents setting fire in tires in protest against the militias.

In an effort to contain the anger, the GNA announced that the militant who had killed the cafe-goer was arrested.

Separately, Haftar is scheduled to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in the middle of next week to discuss how to resume peace talks in the country, a French presidential source said on Thursday.

“They will discuss the situation in Libya, the conditions for a return to political dialogue following the visit of GNA chief Fayez al-Sarraj and in coordination with the United Nations and partners,” the source told Reuters.

