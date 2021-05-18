Iran’s Zarif Meets With Pope Francis In Vatican

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif praised Pope Francis for adopting constructive stances in support of Palestine and against the unilateral sanctions imposed by the US on Iran.

The top Iranian diplomat held a meeting with Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, in the Vatican City on Monday.

In the talks, Zarif presented a picture of the conditions caused by the US’ unilateral and cruel sanctions against the Iranian people, especially in the field of medicine and vaccine, and praised the Pope’s constructive stances on these sanctions.

Zarif also elaborated on the difficult conditions imposed against the Palestinian people of different religions, and thanked Pope Francis for his positions in this regard.

In the meeting, issues like the common view of divine religions regarding ethical principles in the global community as well as supporting the institution of family were also discussed, according to the Foreign Ministry’s website.

Zarif has traveled to Italy after visiting Spain.