ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Pope Francis with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Zarif Meets With Pope Francis In Vatican

Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif praised Pope Francis for adopting constructive stances in support of Palestine and against the unilateral sanctions imposed by the US on Iran.

The top Iranian diplomat held a meeting with Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, in the Vatican City on Monday.

In the talks, Zarif presented a picture of the conditions caused by the US’ unilateral and cruel sanctions against the Iranian people, especially in the field of medicine and vaccine, and praised the Pope’s constructive stances on these sanctions.

Zarif also elaborated on the difficult conditions imposed against the Palestinian people of different religions, and thanked Pope Francis for his positions in this regard.

In the meeting, issues like the common view of divine religions regarding ethical principles in the global community as well as supporting the institution of family were also discussed, according to the Foreign Ministry’s website.

Zarif has traveled to Italy after visiting Spain.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

