Chelsea To Offer £52m Plus Alonso For Hakimi
Chelsea are willing to offer £52 million plus Marcos Alonso in order to sign Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan, according to Mail Online.
Inter reportedly want £60m for the 22-year-old wing-back, while Chelsea are keen to offload some of their bloated squad with Andreas Christensen and Emerson Palmieri also considered for part-exchange.
However Alonso is said to interest Inter more, as the 30-year-old would help fill the space left by Hakimi in their squad.