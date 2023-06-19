Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Phot Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran, Uzbekistan Sign Cooperation Deals In Tehran

Tasnim News Agency

By

Top officials from Iran and Uzbekistan signed a joint communiqué and 10 cooperation agreements in Tehran on Sunday. 

High-ranking officials of the two countries signed the agreements at the conclusion of a meeting attended by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The deals relate to preferential trade, transportation, pharmaceutical industry, insurance, formation of joint free trade zones, technology and innovation, and agriculture.

Mirziyoyev arrived in Tehran earlier on Sunday for an official visit.

In September 2022, Raisi traveled to Uzbekistan’s Samarkand to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Iran and Uzbekistan signed 17 memoranda of understanding and cooperation documents during that visit.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

