Iran, Uzbekistan Sign Cooperation Deals In Tehran

By Tasnim News Agency

Top officials from Iran and Uzbekistan signed a joint communiqué and 10 cooperation agreements in Tehran on Sunday.

High-ranking officials of the two countries signed the agreements at the conclusion of a meeting attended by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The deals relate to preferential trade, transportation, pharmaceutical industry, insurance, formation of joint free trade zones, technology and innovation, and agriculture.

Mirziyoyev arrived in Tehran earlier on Sunday for an official visit.

In September 2022, Raisi traveled to Uzbekistan’s Samarkand to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Iran and Uzbekistan signed 17 memoranda of understanding and cooperation documents during that visit.