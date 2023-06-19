Saudi Foreign Minister’s Landmark Visit To Iran: A Shift In Regional Relations – OpEd

By Dr. Sahibzada Muhammad Usman

In an unprecedented move signaling a hopeful shift in Middle Eastern politics, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, embarked on a historic visit to Tehran, Iran. This marked his first official visit to the country, which is seen as a crucial milestone in the thawing relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, two of the Middle East’s most prominent powerhouses.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s visit is the culmination of months of diplomatic negotiations and regional balancing, an effort that was brokered mainly by China and Pakistan. It follows a March agreement to restore diplomatic ties that had been severed for years due to contentious political and religious differences.

Upon his arrival, the top Saudi diplomat was met with Iranian officials, including his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The two held a joint press conference to highlight their shared goals and the importance of their diplomatic endeavors.

The visit was characterized by extensive discussions that centered primarily on regional security, economic cooperation, tourism, and transportation. The two diplomats addressed their shared interests in maintaining the security of maritime navigation and waterways, areas that have frequently been points of contention due to ongoing conflicts and international sanctions.

Notably, the talks emphasized the need for regional issues to be handled by regional actors only, without external interference. Both nations reiterated their commitment to full and mutual respect for independence, sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs, a clear message that a new chapter has been turned in Saudi-Iran relations.

In an important gesture, Prince Faisal extended an invitation to the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi “to visit the kingdom soon.” The Iranian president, in his statement, affirmed that there were “no obstacles” to developing ties with Muslim countries. He stressed that “regional problems and troubles can be dealt with” through cooperation and dialogue “without foreign interference”.

As part of the reconciliation, embassies and diplomatic missions are set to reopen in both countries. This comes after Iran officially reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia on June 7, and the kingdom is expected to follow suit in Tehran soon.

Along with the pivotal role played by China, the influence and mediatory contributions of Pakistan in fostering an environment for dialogue and consensus cannot be overlooked. Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s visit was the fruit of extensive diplomatic negotiations that have taken place over recent months. An agreement in March, brokered by China and strongly supported by Pakistan, led to the decision to restore diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran after years of severe rifts.

While China’s involvement has been crucial, Pakistan has played an understated but nonetheless vital role in this diplomatic breakthrough. A long-time ally and partner of Saudi Arabia and maintaining cordial relations with Iran, Pakistan has leveraged its unique position to mediate between the two Middle Eastern powerhouses.

These discussions echo Pakistan’s longstanding stance on the Middle East, which advocates for regional solutions to regional problems. Both nations agreed that regional security issues should be addressed without external interference, a sentiment that resonates with Pakistan’s foreign policy principles.

Pakistan’s role in this promising shift cannot be understated. Through years of maintaining cordial relations with both nations, Pakistan has positioned itself as a neutral party capable of mediating between the two. Furthermore, its consistent stance on non-interference and regional cooperation has played a significant role in shaping the narrative surrounding the talks.

Pakistan has previously voiced its concerns about the security and stability of the region, given its strategic position and its vested interest in a stable Middle East. Therefore, the country’s diplomatic backing of the reconciliation process between Iran and Saudi Arabia has been viewed as a positive contribution to regional stability.

As part of the agreement to restore ties, both Iran and Saudi Arabia have committed to reopening their embassies and diplomatic missions. Iran has already reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia, and it is expected that Saudi Arabia will reciprocate soon. This commitment to reopen diplomatic missions illustrates the significant progress made and the potential for enhanced diplomatic relations in the future.

Finally, the historic visit of Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister to Iran symbolizes a hopeful shift in Middle Eastern politics. The promising dialogue between the two nations, supported by the diplomatic efforts of Pakistan, indicates the potential for improved relations and increased stability in the region. As the countries move forward, the role of neutral mediators like Pakistan will continue to be essential in promoting understanding and cooperation.