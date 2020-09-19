ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, September 19, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Ralph Nader

Ralph Nader
1 Opinion The Americas 

Ralph Nader: On The DeFazio Report – Statement

Ralph Nader 0 Comments

By

The House Transportation Committee report documented serious past failures and cover-ups relating to the Boeing 737 MAX disasters. The report did not address the imminent question of returning the 737 MAX to service. Such a return should never happen without addressing and fixing the basic aerodynamic instabilities that rendered it unairworthy.

The next step, according to the Committee, is to release proposed legislation for regulatory reform and Boeing’s accountability. Over at the Senate, Chairman Roger Wicker has no bill (it was withdrawn) and no report. Boeing owns the Republican-dominated Senate under Mitch McConnell as well as the Department of Transportation run by Secretary Elaine Chao – McConnell’s spouse. Chances for legislation this year are very slim. No wonder Boeing stock went up today, in spite of a devastating report on Boeing’s failings and cover-ups. It has been over 18 months since the second Boeing 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia. Congress is in a historic slow-motion phase of its history. It is up to the air travelers, the airline unions, the families of Boeing’s victims, the consumer groups (such as Flyer Rights and Consumers Union), and the media to keep the spotlight and the pressure on Congress and the FAA.

Ralph Nader

Ralph Nader

Ralph Nader is a politician, activist and the author of Only the Super-Rich Can Save Us!, a novel. In his career as consumer advocate he founded many organizations including the Center for Study of Responsive Law, the Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), the Center for Auto Safety, Public Citizen, Clean Water Action Project, the Disability Rights Center, the Pension Rights Center, the Project for Corporate Responsibility and The Multinational Monitor (a monthly magazine).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.