Afghanistan: At Least 12 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Ghor Blast

By Tasnim News Agency

At least 12 people have been killed and more than 100 wounded in a car bomb blast near a police headquarters in Firozkoh, capital of Afghanistan’s Ghor province, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

According to Tolo, the incident happened around 11am local time after a vehicle “loaded with explosives” was detonated close to the police headquarters and government offices for women, martyrs and disabled affairs, the statement said.

Eyewitnesses said that a number of nearby buildings were damaged in the blast.

Earlier, local health officials said that the bodies of “seven people have been found and more than 70 wounded had been taken to the hospitals.”

The local officials said that the number of the casualties will increase.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.