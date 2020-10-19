Iran’s Security Forces Shoot, Kill Two Civilians Including Minor

By Iran News Wire

Iran’s security forces shot and killed two civilians, including a 17-year-old boy, in western and southern Iran.

Ashkan Azizi who was driving a car along with Borhan Azizi was shot and killed by Iranian police in Kermanshah, western Iran on October 15. Borhan, also 17, was severely wounded.

According to Hengaw Organization, Borhan is currently in a coma at the hospital. The two minors are residents of Dareh Deraz region, on the outskirts of Kermanshah.

The police claimed they opened fire on the car because it did not have a license plate though images of the car on social media showed that the car had a license plate.

In another incident on October 16, naval forces opened fire on two civilians on a boat in Sirik southern Iran.

According to the report by the Human Rights News Agency, the two civilians were identified as Mohammad Rostam Zadeh and Ali Ashurania. Ali Ashurania was shot in the leg and sustained severe wounds while Mohammad Rostam Zadeh, shot in the stomach, passed away from blood loss and delay in getting medical attention

An informed source said that due to a lack of suitable jobs, the two Baluch men used their boat to transfer fuel to make a living.

“Their boat was seized by the naval officers. Mohammad and Ali started to calmly walk towards the officers to prevent the confiscation of the fuel and were shot,” said the source.

Locals in Sirik torched tires and blocked the main road from Minab (north of Sirik) to Jask (sourth of Sirik) yesterday in protest to the killing.

Iran’s security forces kill many civilians in southern Iran who transfer fuel.

This is while, Iranians are forced into this dangerous line of work due to a lack of job options in southern Iran. As with border porters or “kolbars” in western Iran, the regime considers “fuel bearers” smugglers and opens fire on them.