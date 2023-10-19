Enilive’s Diesel From 100% Renewable Raw Materials Powers Lannutti’s Fleet

By Eurasia Review

Enilive (Eni Sustainable Mobility), through the Eni Fuel company, and Lannutti Group, a leading operator in the logistics and road transport sector, have signed an agreement for the use of HVOlution, a diesel fuel produced from 100% renewable raw materials*.

With 300 trucks in its Italian fleet already powered exclusively with HVO (out of a total European fleet of 1,500 units), Lannutti Group – founded in 1963 and now operating in 8 European countries – has chosen to make an active step forward in its decarbonisation journey.

HVOlution is exclusively produced using biogenic raw materials (mainly waste and residues) such as used cooking oil or vegetable oil processing waste, and can also be made from oils produced from marginal land not in competition with the food chain, supplied through a network of agri-hubs Eni is establishing in several African countries. The use of pure HVO enables* a 60% to 90% reduction in CO 2 emissions across the supply chain compared to the benchmark fossil blend, depending on the feedstock used.

Enilive is the Eni brand committed to sustainable mobility, whose mission is to provide increasingly decarbonised services and products for the energy transition, accelerating the total emission reduction across the entire supply chain. The following activities have been grouped into Enilive: biorefining, biomethane production, and the sale of mobility products, services and solutions, including Enjoy car sharing. Enilive has a network of over 5,000 points of sale in Europe. HVOlution is also distributed in over 550 service stations.

* Pursuant to EU “REDII” Directive 2018/2001.