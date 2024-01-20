Russia's Aleksandr Dugin. Photo Credit: Fars News Agency

Dugin’s Eurasianism Based On Same Mistaken Principles As His National Bolshevism – OpEd

Aleksandr Dugin’s Eurasianism has the same philosophical foundation as his earlier national bolshevism and thus little in common with the messianism of Fyodor Dostoyevsky and Vladimir Solovyev, whose thinking was based on “religious humanism” and a pan-European approach, Aleksandr Tsipko says.

Indeed, at the core of Dugin’s thinking throughout his intellectual career, the senior Moscow analyst says, lies “the Marxist doctrines of revolution and of death,” ideas foreign to Dostoyevsky and Solovyev (mk.ru/politics/2024/01/17/dva-mira-russkogo-messianizma-chem-proekt-aleksandra-dugina-otlichaetsya-ot-mechtaniy-fedora-dostoevskogo.html).

The messianism of Aleksandr Dugin “not only has nothing in common with Christianity or Russian Orthodox culture but also opposes them” and thus is “much closer to Leon Trotsky’s doctrine of permanent revolution than to the Christian messianism of Dostoyevsky,” Tsipko continues.

Dostoyevsky made man the most important goal of all human action, but for Eurasian ideologists like Dugin, “there is no value in human life as a person is only a means to achieve their mystical goal.” Had Russia genuinely decommunized in the 1990s, no one would be paying attention to anyone like Dugin.

“Behind the messianism of Fyodor Dostoevsky and Vladimir Solovyov there is an awareness of the unnaturalness, inhumanity of Russian poverty, Russian slavery, the wretchedness of Russian life,” but this understanding is nowhere to be found in thinkers who celebrate by self-sacrifice in support of what they believe is evidence that Russia is not Europe.

“We live in a time that our President Vladimir Putin calls ‘a tragedy not only for Ukraine, but also for Russia,’” Tsipko concludes. “But I am convinced, I firmly believe that the beauty and power of Russian culture are immortal and they will still push out of the Russian soul everything that prevents us from loving and defending life.”

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

