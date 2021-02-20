Pakistan PM Imran Khan To Visit Sri Lanka

By Eurasia Review

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan is scheduled to make an official visit to Sri Lanka on February 23-24, 2021 on the invitation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

During his visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend bilateral meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, while several other high-level engagements are planned, including a Business and Investment Forum, as well as a sports diplomacy initiative. Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan Prime Ministers will together preside over an event to sign several mutually beneficial bilateral Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on February 23 following their official talks at the Temple Trees.

Khan, in his maiden official visit this year outside the country, will be accompanied by a high-powered business and investment delegation that will consist of business leaders in Pakistan, mainly from the sectors of textile and apparel, pharmaceuticals, agro-food commodities, sports goods, gems and jewelery, auto parts, ICT, construction material and surgical equipment.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mehmood and senior officials of the Pakistan Government