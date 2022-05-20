Death Of Justice – OpEd

By Muhammad Irfan Abbasi

The Indian NIA special court has convicted the Kashmiri Freedom Leader Yasin Malik in the dubious cases under black laws UAPA being used by the India in the occupied valley to suppress the independence movement.

India was long trying to get rid of Yasin Malik because of his active following not only across Line of Control but in United Kingdom as well. On the other hand, Yasin is also very important figure in the Independence movement of Kashmir. Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front was the first organization that started the armed freedom struggle, thus this is a big inspiration for the young Kashmiri generation who are more keen to fight against the occupation forces.

The courage and fearlessness of Yasin Malik is yet unwavering as despite long imprisonment, ailment and knowing the fate; Malik bravely talk in court telling them the reality of the cases against him. During trial, Malik protested the charges leveled against him and said he was a freedom fighter. “Terrorism-related charges leveled against me are concocted, fabricated and politically motivated,”. “If seeking Azadi (freedom) is a crime, then I am ready to accept this crime and its consequences”.

In the sheer denial to justice; Court, took his words as pleading guilty to sentence Yasin Malik in a case that has never been as it was presented. NIA registered the case in 2017, but entire proceedings were one sided, chargers were flimsy and Yasin was kept in the notorious Tehar jail.

Earlier NIA special court which has been specially set up to suppress the independence movement in the valley earlier framed charges against other Kashmiri leaders including Farooq Ahmed Dar, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Yousaf Shah, Aftab Ahmed Shah, Altaf Ahmed Shah too. This is deliberate effort by BJP to deprive the Kashmiris from true leadership that represents their exact sentiments and leave them with nothing but pro-Indian leaders.

India is already doing new delimitations in the occupied valley in the blatant violations to United Nations Security Council resolutions and Geneva Convention to change the constituencies in its favour. Seats for Jammu have already been increased despite less population.

Pakistan has strongly condemn the sentence to Yasin Malik in dubious case and termed the verdict against the international conventions on civil rights, political rights and human rights. Pakistan also demanded to release all the political leadership that is facing concocted cases and end the military siege in the valley.

Unfortunately, International community and international organizations are surprisingly silent on this death of justice, there is almost no strong voice against the fake cases and arrest of Kashmiri leadership in those cases. Probably the economic interests are more dearer for the developed nations than the issues related to human rights and morality.

*Muhammad Irfan Abbasi, Writer is an Islamabad based research analyst and quasi columnist.