Triumph Over Terror: Eliminating TTP’s Notorious Commander Zafari In Intelligence-Based Operation – OpEd

By Asma Khan Durrani

In a highly successful intelligence operation executed by the security forces, the notorious terrorist commander Zafar Khan, also known as Zafari, along with two members of his group, met their demise in district Kohat’s Dara Adam Khel. This meticulously planned intelligence-based mission was carried out by the security forces, who employ unconventional operational procedures backed by reliable intelligence.

Zafari, a highly sought-after Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander, was the primary target of the operation. Born as Zafar Khan and son of Ghulam Siddique, was brought to justice in Dara Adam Khel, putting an end to his reign of terror. Hailing from the village of Malan in Dara Adam Khel, Zafari had recently arrived in Peshawar from the Nangarhar province in Afghanistan.

Notably, Zafari had a prior affiliation with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) and was responsible for carrying out 26 grenade attacks within Pakistan’s borders. His criminal activities extended beyond targeting security forces, encompassing coal contractors, businessmen, and influential individuals. Moreover, he had amassed over Rs 100 million through extortion and kidnappings for ransom.

During the operation, Zafari was accompanied by another wanted terrorist named Hasan Khan, a native of Dara Adam Khel, and Anas, also known as Ali, a resident of Nangarhar, Afghanistan. The security forces successfully neutralized them, eliminating the immediate threat they posed.

Intelligence sources revealed that Khan possessed remarkable skills as a sniper and was an expert in executing grenade attacks. He had been associated with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Afghanistan from 2019 to 2021 before joining the Tariq Gidar group, a banned TTP faction based in Darra Adam Khel, in 2022. Khan had made multiple trips to Afghanistan’s Nangrahar province. The operation also led to the demise of Anas, who shared similar expertise as a sniper and had participated in attacks against security forces in the North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts.

The successful elimination of Zafari and his associates through the intelligence-based operation signifies a significant development in the ongoing fight against terrorism. This operation exemplifies the effectiveness of intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in neutralizing high-value targets and dismantling terrorist networks. By leveraging intelligence gathering and analysis, security forces were able to meticulously plan and execute a precise mission, ensuring minimal collateral damage and safeguarding the lives of innocent civilians.

One of the key advantages of IBOs is their ability to provide actionable intelligence, which forms the foundation for successful counterterrorism efforts, which led to the elimination of the terrorist Zaffari. Intelligence agencies worked tirelessly to gather information, monitor suspicious activities, and identify potential threats. This meticulous process involves collecting data from various sources, including human intelligence, surveillance, and signals intelligence. By analyzing and correlating these disparate pieces of information, security forces can uncover hidden patterns, identify key individuals, and understand the modus operandi of terrorist organizations.

IBOs contributed to the capture of terrorists, enabling them to be brought to justice. Through effective intelligence sharing and coordination between local and international agencies, terrorists can be tracked, apprehended, and subjected to the due process of law. This not only ensures that justice is served but also serves as a deterrent to other would-be terrorists.

Furthermore, IBOs have a profound impact on the overall security of the state. By systematically dismantling terrorist networks, security forces create an environment of fear among extremist elements. This, in turn, weakens their capacity to carry out attacks and erodes their support base. As the effectiveness of IBOs becomes evident, potential recruits are dissuaded from joining terrorist organizations, thereby reducing their manpower and resources. In addition to their immediate impact, IBOs also contribute to the long-term stability and security of the state. By consistently disrupting terrorist activities, security forces create an environment conducive to economic growth, social harmony, and political stability, paves the way for development and progress.

Intelligence-based operations in Pakistan are instrumental in the elimination and capture of terrorists, specifically against the TTP and other separatist groups in Pakistan ensuring maximum security for the state. By leveraging intelligence to inform targeted operations, security forces disrupt terrorist networks, minimize collateral damage, and bring perpetrators to justice. The cumulative effect of these operations contributes to the overall security and stability of the state, fostering an environment of peace, progress, and prosperity

IBOs conducted by Pakistan’s security forces play a pivotal role in the elimination and capture of terrorists, contributing to the overall security of the state. Through continuous efforts in intelligence gathering, monitoring suspicious activities, and sharing information among local and international agencies, security forces can track, apprehend, and bring terrorists to justice. The successful outcomes of such operations serve as a powerful deterrent, dissuading potential recruits from joining terrorist organizations and weakening the capacity of extremist elements to carry out attacks. The cumulative effect of IBOs extends beyond immediate impact. By systematically disrupting terrorist activities and dismantling networks, security forces create an environment of fear and uncertainty among extremists. This disrupts their operations, erodes their support base, and reduces their manpower and resources. As a result, the long-term stability and security of the state are enhanced, fostering social harmony, political stability, and economic growth.

The successful elimination of TTP commander Zafari and his associates through the intelligence-based operation highlights the significance of IBOs in the fight against terrorism. This operation, was driven by reliable intelligence, precision planning, and effective execution, which contributed to the maximum security. By disrupting terrorist networks and bringing perpetrators to justice, IBOs create an environment conducive to peace, ensuring the safety and well-being of the nation.