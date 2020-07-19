Bollywood Actress Aishwarya Rai Hospitalized With COVID-19

By PanARMENIAN

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter have been hospitalised for contracting Covid-19, media reports said on Saturday, July 18.

Aishwarya’s father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan, also big Bollywood celebrities, were admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital just days before, Al Jazeera reports.

The Bachchan family are the most prominent personalities to be suffering from the pandemic in India, which on Friday recorded a total of one million cases.

Aishwarya, 46, a former Miss World who regularly appears on “most beautiful” lists, and her eight-year-old daughter, Aaradhya, tested positive for the disease nearly a week ago but were quarantined at home in Mumbai.

“After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have been shifted to Nanavati Hospital,” The Times of India newspaper said, adding that they were admitted to the top Mumbai private hospital on Friday night.

Both mother and daughter were “fine”, the PTI news agency reported, quoting hospital sources.