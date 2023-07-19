Iran Cautions Russia Against Acts That May Harm Ties

By Tasnim News Agency

Expressing surprise at Russia’s recent joint statement with the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council about three Iranian islands, the foreign minister of Iran warned Moscow to avoid measures that may harm its deep-rooted relations with Tehran.

In a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday, Hossein Amirabdollahian expressed his “surprise” at the provisions of the joint statement by Russia and the PGCC about the three Iranian islands and underscored Iran’s “historical and eternal” ownership of the islands.

He reaffirmed that the three islands are an integral part of Iran and called on Russia to revise its stance vis-a-vis the issue.

“The independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran have never been and will not be open to negotiations,” Amirabdollahian told Lavrov.

Stressing that the relations between Iran and Russia have solid foundations, the top diplomat said, “Nothing should be done to harm the deep relations between the two countries.”

Amirabdollahian also hailed the growing ties between Tehran and Moscow, and highlighted the determination of the two countries’ presidents to develop bilateral relations as much as possible, Press TV reported.

For his part, Lavrov underlined that Moscow has “no doubts” about the Islamic Republic’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and fully respects them.

The clarification by Lavrov came a week after Russia endorsed a statement by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council that seemed to challenge Iran’s sovereignty over the trio islands of the Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa.

Lavrov emphasized Russia’s adherence to the principles of the United Nations Charter, including the principles pertaining to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries.

“The Russian Federation has no doubts about the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and has fully respected it and will continue to do so,” he added.

The two top diplomats underlined the need to respect, maintain and strengthen the friendly relations between their countries, also exchanging views on the final stages of drafting a strategic agreement between Iran and Russia.