Taliban Ban On Political Parties: Rudderless Priorities – OpEd

By Naseeb Ullah Achakzai

The hard-line Taliban regime of Afghanistan has bannd political parties by describing it as unIslamic, against peoples interests, and alleging that parties have caused turmoil for decades in the country.

The situation with respect to democracy in Afghanistan during the past two years of the Taliban 2.0 was worst and this move will further dent democratic evolution. The world had never expectation before and should hope democracy in Afghanistan during the Taliban regime. The country was already functioning without parliament and constitution. Political vandalism is on its peak. Every decent political voice is silenced. Institutions have become dysfunctional. While, ministers are run by inexperienced and unqualified people.

The Taliban have termed political parties as against Sharia and have bannd elections. Can the Taliban provide any justification from Islmaic point of view as to how elections are unIslamic? Can they have a bird eye view of election methods which were adopted during the nomination of four Calips? Have the Taliban forgotten the political setups during the four Calips?

If one accepts the Taliban,s plea of alleging political parties for turmoil and misiries of the country then the question arisis as to what the Taliban delivered from 1994 to 2001 and during the past two years. Every socioeconomic indicator during the Taliban 1 and 2.0 has been otherwise. Alleging others needs to introspect onself first and peek into own collars. The Taliban should have a glimpse of their own performance.

Afghanistan is in the clinches of myriad of crises which are leading the country towards devestation. The regime is unrecognized yet. Poverty is at its peak. Unemployment and dearth of healthcare systems are engulfing people. Corruption is prevelent. Employees are without salaries for months. Human catastrophe is knocking the doors. More than 2/3 of the Afghans are at the verge of food shortage.

What should have been done was that the Taliban should have harnessed their energies in pulling the sinking boat from the whirlpool. Rather they are wasting their energies on irrelevant matters such as banning women education and political parties which suit the Taliban politically.

Do the Taliban have any think tank who put the state on write track? Do the Taliban have any farsighted soul who stop them from devestation? Do the Taliban have any sane voices within them who advise them to put a fullstop on past blunders which they have been repeating? The blunder over blunder which the Taliban are making are reflect that they lack sane voice. While writing a writer always abstain itself from making predictions, i predict vehemently that such blunder and moving circles, circles, and circles will have no benefits for the Taliban. They will be more isolated and the consequences would be suffered by the common Afghans.