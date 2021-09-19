ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, September 20, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Middle East The Americas World News 

Iran’s Foreign Minister To Travel To US For UN General Assembly

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian will travel to New York on Monday to take part in the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations, a spokesman said.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian will leave Tehran for New York tomorrow.

The top Iranian diplomat is planned to hold meetings with the officials of 45 countries, including with his counterparts representing the remaining parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), namely Russia, China, the UK, France and Germany, he added.

Iran’s UN ambassador announced on Friday that President Ebrahim Raisi will not go to New York for the UNGA.

The Iranian president is scheduled to address the annual gathering via video link on Tuesday.

Participants in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly will be asked to deliberate on two parallel challenges: ending the pandemic, and redefining the post-pandemic global economy to be healthier for the planet.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is about to embark on a second five-year term, said last week that “the war on our planet must end.”

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.