Iran’s Foreign Minister To Travel To US For UN General Assembly

By Tasnim News Agency

Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian will travel to New York on Monday to take part in the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations, a spokesman said.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian will leave Tehran for New York tomorrow.

The top Iranian diplomat is planned to hold meetings with the officials of 45 countries, including with his counterparts representing the remaining parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), namely Russia, China, the UK, France and Germany, he added.

Iran’s UN ambassador announced on Friday that President Ebrahim Raisi will not go to New York for the UNGA.

The Iranian president is scheduled to address the annual gathering via video link on Tuesday.

Participants in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly will be asked to deliberate on two parallel challenges: ending the pandemic, and redefining the post-pandemic global economy to be healthier for the planet.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is about to embark on a second five-year term, said last week that “the war on our planet must end.”