Celebrating 30 Years Of Diplomatic Relations Between Uzbekistan And The European Union – OpEd

By Derya Soysal

On November 19, 2024, the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Brussels, led by Ambassador Gayrat Fazilov, hosted a reception to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the European Union. The event was co-organized with the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Big Reception to celebrate a collaboration between strategic partners

Key speakers included Ambassador Gayrat Fazilov, Deputy Managing Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia Luc Devigne, and EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala. Ambassador Fazilov emphasized Uzbekistan’s pivotal role in the development of trans-Caspian corridors, underscoring its significance in regional connectivity. He highlighted President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s vision of an open-door policy, welcoming European investors and solidifying the EU-Uzbekistan relationship as a strategic partnership.

Luc Devigne added a cultural touch, praising the beauty of Uzbek heritage and the charm of its historic cities.

The reception also enabled us to put on an exhibition at the EEAS, featuring beautiful photos from all 4 corners of Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan’s Strategic Importance

Uzbekistan has become a strategic partner for the EU, driven by significant reforms introduced since President Mirziyoyev came to power. The country has been actively liberalizing its market, attracting considerable interest from European investors. Despite the geopolitical challenges posed by the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Uzbekistan has maintained a “multi-vector” foreign policy, balancing its economic relations between Russia and Europe.

This approach has encouraged both the EU and individual member states, including France, to deepen their cooperation with Uzbekistan in areas such as tourism, infrastructure investment, and the establishment of cultural and educational institutions.

In April 2024, the EU and Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding on a strategic partnership for critical raw materials. This agreement marked a significant step in diversifying and ensuring the sustainable supply of resources essential for ecological and digital transitions in both regions.

A Rising Economic Power in Central Asia

Located in the heart of Asia, Uzbekistan boasts the strongest economic growth in the region. Over 30 years after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the country continues to implement bold reforms aimed at integrating its economy into global markets. These efforts have positioned the EU as an attractive partner for Uzbekistan.

With a liberalizing economy, a youthful population (50% under the age of 30), and robust public investments in sectors like energy, transportation, and healthcare, Uzbekistan is increasingly resilient compared to its Central Asian neighbors. The country’s diverse economy, less vulnerable to external shocks, and its untapped hydroelectric potential make it a compelling partner for Europe.

Additionally, international financial support, credit expansion (42% of GDP, with 37% allocated to the private sector), and strategic infrastructure development further enhance Uzbekistan’s appeal as a destination for European investors.

Conclusion

The 30th-anniversary celebration was a reminder of the growing ties between Uzbekistan and the EU, as both entities look to the future with optimism, driven by shared goals of sustainability, innovation, and regional stability.