Iran, Pakistan Open New Border Crossing

By Tasnim News Agency

The second official border crossing between Iran and Pakistan came into operation on Saturday, providing the shortest land route linking the Pakistani port of Gwadar to westward corridors.

The Rimdan-Gabad border crossing, situated in the southeastern corner of Iran in the province of Sistan and Balouchestan, was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by ranking Iranian and Pakistan officials.

The border crossing is located only 22 km north of the Sea of Oman coastline, while Pakistan’s southern port of Gwadar is around 60 km away from the crossing.

The Pakistani tourists and pilgrims can now enter Iran via the border crossing, go to the port city of Chabahar, and travel on flights or ships to various destinations.

The opening ceremony at the new border crossing was attended by Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and the Pakistani Minister of Railways.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh had announced earlier that the new border crossing would raise the economic and trade exchanges between Iran and Pakistan, adding, “Creation of this border crossing between the two friendly and neighboring states and the recent inauguration of Khaf-Herat railroad demonstrate that the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches special significance to interaction and cooperation with its neighbors and considers close cooperation with the neighboring countries as the way for the West Asia region’s progress and excellence.”