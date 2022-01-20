Iran-Russia-China Joint Naval Drill To Begin Friday

By Tasnim News Agency

A joint naval exercise including the military forces of Iran, Russia and China will kick off in the northern parts of the Indian Ocean on Friday, January 21, an Iranian commander said.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the spokesperson for the upcoming exercise said the drill, dubbed ‘naval security belt combined war game 2022’, will begin tomorrow with the participation of military units from Iran, China and Russia.

The drill, to be staged in the northern parts of the Indian Ocean, will involve forces from the marine and airborne units of the Iranian Navy, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy, and flotillas from China and Russia, Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajeddini said.

“Together for peace and security” will be the theme of the upcoming exercise, which will cover an area of 17,000 square kilometers, he stated, adding that it will be the third joint naval drill among Iran, Russia and China.

“The purpose of holding the war game is to strengthen security and its fundamentals in the region, promote multilateral cooperation among the three countries, display the three countries’ goodwill and capability to jointly support world peace and maritime security, and create a maritime community with a common future,” the Iranian commander said.

The spokesman also noted that participants in the drill will practice various tactics and operations, such as rescuing ablaze vessels, saving hijacked vessels, shooting at targets, nocturnal shooting at aerial targets, and other tactical maneuvers.

The ‘naval security belt combined war game 2022’ is also aimed at improving security of international maritime trade, countering piracy and maritime terrorism, exchange of information in naval rescue and relief operations, and exchange of operational and tactical experiences, he added.