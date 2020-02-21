Iran: IRGC Urges High Turnout In Friday’s Polls

By Tasnim News Agency

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) called on the Iranian nation to take part in Friday’s parliamentary elections in massive numbers, saying a powerful parliament can resolve economic problems and stand up against enemies.

In a statement released on Thursday, the IRGC described elections as the manifestation of the national will and religious democracy, saying that over the past four decades the Iranian nation has demonstrated to the world the dignity, grandeur and power of the Islamic country via their smart presence and their insightful votes.

It added that a high turnout in tomorrow’s elections will give the “terrorist and criminal US” another slap in the face and dash the hopes of the enemies.

It will also promote the status and secure the achievements of the Islamic Establishment, the statement said.

The nationwide votes for the parliament and the midterm election of the Assembly of Experts will be held simultaneously on Friday.

Candidates concluded their campaigns at 8 AM local time on February 20, precisely 24 hours before voting begins.

A total of 7,148 candidates, including dozens of Iranians from the religious minorities, are running for the parliament. There are 290 seats in the parliament up for grabs.

In capital Tehran, 1,453 candidates are contesting one of the 30 allocated seats on the legislature.

The lawmakers are elected for a 4-year term, with no limitation for the incumbent or former parliamentarians to run again.

