Eni And SPP Sign Memorandum On Potential Initiatives In Gas And LNG Sector

By Eurasia Review

Eni and SPP, Slovakia’s largest energy supplier, signed Thursday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on commercial cooperation in the gas and LNG sector, aimed at identifying initiatives to contribute to Slovakia’s ability to diversify gas supplies. The signature took place on the occasion of the State visit of Italian President Sergio Mattarella to Slovakia.

Under the agreement, Eni and SPP will evaluate initiatives in the areas of trading and management of regasification and transportation capacities to secure and strengthen strategic supply of natural gas to be consumed in the Slovak Republic.

This signature highlights potential areas of cooperation and collaboration among European energy players to enhance the continent’s access to safe, reliable and sustainable energy sources.