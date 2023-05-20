Iran’s President Raisi To Visit Indonesia

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is going to travel to Indonesia to hold negotiations with the Southeast Asian country’s top officials and sign a series of agreements.

Raisi will make the two-day visit to Jakarta within the next few days.

He is expected to hold talks with Indonesian officials about bilateral relations as well as economic and trade cooperation.

Apart from meetings with the Indonesian president, parliament speaker, business people and religious figures, Raisi will sign a number of cooperation agreements with the Southeast Asian country.