Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman In Egypt On Official Visit

By Arab News

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has arrived in Egypt on an official visit, Al-Ekhbariya reported on Monday.

Prince Mohammed was welcomed on arrival in Cairo by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Based on the directives of King Salman, the crown prince will visit Jordan and Turkey after his visit to the African country.

He will meet with the leaders of these countries to discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and Egypt have been strong, with special significance for the Arab world. The two nations have historically regarded one another as important allies to the region, a policy that goes back to May 7, 1936, when Egypt officially recognized the Saudi state.

The two nations have grown stronger and established close diplomatic ties over the years, overcoming obstacles and differences even during turbulent periods.

The Saudi ambassador to Egypt Osama bin Ahmed Nugali, wrote in Arab News: “Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Cairo on Monday to meet President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is an extension of an uninterrupted path of strategic cooperation and consultation.”

“The crown prince’s visit cements and celebrates the bonds that have grown only stronger throughout the years,” the envoy added.