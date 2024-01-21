Iran’s President Vows Response To Israeli Assassination Of Iranian Forces In Syria

By Tasnim News Agency

President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi gave an assurance that the Zionist regime’s “terrorist and criminal” airstrike on Damascus that resulted in the martyrdom of five Iranian military advisers won’t go unanswered.

In a message of condolence on Saturday night, Raisi condemned the cowardly assassination of five of Iran’s most distinguished advisers by the criminal Zionist regime.

The message, released by his website, is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful;

Once again, the criminal Zionist regime, in a terrorist act, openly violated the airspace of Syria and martyred a number of Syrian forces and five military advisers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who were present in Syria in the guise of advisers and guarding the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) Shrines.

Condemning this cowardly assassination, I condole the martyrdom of the honorable advisers of Islamic Iran, Hojatollah Omidvar, Ali Aqazadeh, Hossein Mohammadi, Saeed Karimi and Mohammad Amin Samadi, to Imam Mahdi (AS), the Supreme Leader and Commander-in-Chief, the Iranian nation, the fighters of the resistance front, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the comrades and families of these high-ranking martyrs.

Undoubtedly, the continuation of such terrorist and criminal actions, which indicate the growing failure of the illegitimate Zionist regime to achieve its evil goals and the depth of desperation and helplessness against the fighters of the resistance front, will not go unanswered by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The recent crimes of the usurping Zionist regime, which are taking place by violating all international treaties and human principles, under the shadow of the support of the domineering countries, America at the head of all of them, and the silence of the world assemblies, are definitely another stain on the black file of all self-proclaimed human rights advocates.