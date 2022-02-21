ISSN 2330-717X
Signing of documents recognizing Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru

Putin Signs Documents Recognizing Ukraine’s Breakaway Regions Donetsk And Lugansk

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin signed Monday two Executive Orders recognizing the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Putin and Head of the DPR Denis Pushilin signed a Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Russian Federation and the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Additionally, the President of Russia and Head of the LPR Leonid Pasechnik signed a Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Russian Federation and the Lugansk People’s Republic.

Following the signing ceremony, Vladimir Putin had a conversation with Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik.

