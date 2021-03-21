HBO Reportedly Planning Three More ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoffs

By PanARMENIAN

HBO is reportedly developing a trio of ideas for new projects set within George R.R. Martin’s fictional Game of Thrones world. They include 9 Voyages aka Sea Snake, Flea Bottom and 10,000 Ships. Of the three, the Sea Snake project appears to more fully formed, with a creative team on board to develop it including Bruno Heller, while the other two are believed to be ideas that are being explored with no writers attached yet. HBO declined comment.

They join a potential adaptation of Martin’s “Tales of Dunk & Egg” novellas, which also is being mulled at HBO, and a possible GoT animated series, which is a possibility for HBO Max.

Development of new GoT projects is ramping up as cameras are set to roll soon on prequel series House of the Dragon.

The 9 Voyages series refers to the great voyages at sea made by Corlys Velaryon aboard the Sea Snake ship. Velaryon journeyed to places including Pentos, Dragonstone and around the bottom of Westeros as well as to Lys, Tyrosh and Myr. He reached the fabled lands of Yi Ti and Leng, whose wealth doubled that of the House Velaryon, and him and the Ice Wolf headed north searching for passage around the top of Westeros, only to find frozen seas and icebergs as big as mountains.

The Mentalist creator, Rome co-creator and Gotham developer Bruno Heller is understood to be involved in this project along with Martin.

There is also a project set in Flea Bottom, which is the poorest slum district in King’s Landing, a maze-like warren of narrow streets and dark alleys filled with tanneries, brothels and ale houses. It is featured in the first four seasons of Game of Thrones, including when William’s Arya Stark takes refuge there after fleeing the Red Keep. Characters from Flea Bottom include Ser Davos Seaworth, played by Liam Cunningham, Gendry, the bastard son of King Robert Baratheon, played by Joe Dempsie, prostitute Armeca, played by Sahara Knite and Karl Tanner, a brother of the Night’s Watch played by Burn Gorman.

Lastly, there is a show based around the 10,000 Ships, a reference to the journey made by warrior queen Princess Nymeria and the surviving members of the Rhoynars, who travelled from Essos to Dorne following their defeat by the Valyrian Freehold in the Second Spice War. This migration took place around 1,000 years before the events depicted in the A Song of Ice and Fire novels. Arya Stark, played by Maisie Williams, named her direwolf after Nymeria.