ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, April 22, 2019
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Pakistan's Imran Khan. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Pakistan's Imran Khan. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

1 World News 

Pakistani PM Imran Khan Arrives In Iran For Official Visit

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan started a visit to Iran on Sunday to hold talks with senior officials of the country about a host of issues, including ways to deepen bilateral relations between the two neighbors in diverse fields.

Heading a high-ranking economic and political delegation, Imran Khan arrived in the holy city of Mashhad to make a pilgrimage to the shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the 8th Imam of Shiites.

The Pakistani premier plans to leaves Mashhad for the capital, Tehran, later in the day to meet with senior Iranian officials.

Imran Khan’s official visit comes at the invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, according to Pakistani media. He will be in Iran until April 22.

It is the premier’s first visit to Iran since assuming office.

Please Donate Today


Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.


Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.