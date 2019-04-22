Pakistani PM Imran Khan Arrives In Iran For Official Visit

By Tasnim News Agency

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan started a visit to Iran on Sunday to hold talks with senior officials of the country about a host of issues, including ways to deepen bilateral relations between the two neighbors in diverse fields.

Heading a high-ranking economic and political delegation, Imran Khan arrived in the holy city of Mashhad to make a pilgrimage to the shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the 8th Imam of Shiites.

The Pakistani premier plans to leaves Mashhad for the capital, Tehran, later in the day to meet with senior Iranian officials.

Imran Khan’s official visit comes at the invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, according to Pakistani media. He will be in Iran until April 22.

It is the premier’s first visit to Iran since assuming office.