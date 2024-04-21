Iran’s Khamenei Praises Armed Forces For Attack On Israel

By Tasnim News Agency

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei praised the Iranian Armed Forces for manifesting the country’s power and determination in the international arena by conducting the recent retaliatory operation against the Israeli regime.

In a meeting with top military commanders on Sunday, Ayatollah Khamenei, the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, appreciated the military forces’ efforts and their success amid the recent developments.

In the early hours of April 14, the IRGC Aerospace Force launched a wave of cruise and ballistic missiles and drones against military targets in the occupied territories in retaliation for the Israeli regime’s April 1 airstrike that killed seven Iranian military commanders and advisers in Syria.

The Leader said the armed forces displayed a good image of their capabilities and might and also an admirable image of the Iranian nation and could prove the manifestation of power of the Iranian nation in the international arena.

The recent achievements of the Iranian Armed Forces created a sense of grandeur and magnificence of Iran in the eyes of the world and the international observers, the Leader stated.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that the issue of the number of missiles fired by Iran during the Operation True Promise or the percentage of the missiles having hit the targets, on which the other side has concentrated, is a “secondary and peripheral subject” while the main topic is the display of the Iranian nation and armed forces’ power in the global arena.

Lauding the armed forces for exercising prudence in their measures, the Leader said, “Various incidents come at a cost and have achievements. What is important is to reduce the costs with prudence and add to the achievements, and this is what the (Iranian) Armed Forces did very well in the recent developments.”

Expressing gratitude to the Army, the IRGC, and the Law Enforcement Force, Ayatollah Khamenei called on the Iranian military forces to keep making progress to stand against the enemies by relying on innovation.

The Leader reminded the Armed Forces that they should not stand idle even for a moment, urging them to apply innovation in their weapons, tactics and recognition of the enemy’s methods constantly.

In remarks on April 10, the Leader had issued a stern warning of retribution against the Israeli regime, promising severe punishment for its atrocities, and emphasizing the sanctity of consulates and embassies as extensions of sovereign territory in any nation.