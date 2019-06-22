Iran Showcases US Drone’s Wreckage

By Fars News Agency

Iran put the wreckage of the downed US drone on display for the first time since Thursday morning when the American unmanned craft was shot down over Iran’s territorial waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

Less than 40 hours after the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force shot down an American spy drone over the territorial waters of Iran near the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC put the retrieved debris of the US craft on display.

An “American spying drone” was shot down by the IRGC Aerospace Force over Iranian airspace at dawn on Thursday. According to the IRGC, the US military surveillance drone was flying with its tracking equipment switched off at the time, violating international aviation regulations.

The United States had confirmed that one of its reconnaissance palnes was shot down by Iraniain air defenses, but denied that it intruded into Tehran’s airspace at the time.

Tehran has released two videos that show the flight route of the plane as well as the moment it was brought down by an Iran-made air defense shield called ‘Third of Khordad’.