Detection Of An Echo Emitted By Our Galaxy’s Black Hole 200 Years Ago

By Eurasia Review

An international team of scientists has discovered that Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*)1, the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way, emerged from a long period of dormancy some 200 years ago.

The team, led by Frédéric Marin2, a CNRS researcher at the Astronomical Strasbourg Observatory (CNRS/University of Strasbourg), has revealed the past awakening of this gigantic object, which is four million times more massive than the Sun. Their work is published in Nature.

Over a period of one year at the beginning of the 19th century, the black hole gobbled up cosmic objects that got a little too close to it, before once more entering a state of quiescence. No effect was felt on Earth, as the distance between Sgr A* and our planet is too great (about two billion times the distance from the Earth to the Sun).

However, the X-ray echo detected, which was emitted about 200 years ago, reveals that the original intensity was at least a million times greater than that currently emitted by Sgr A*.

To get an idea of the increase in intensity of the X-ray emission when the black hole emerged from its quiescent state, it is as if a single glow-worm hidden in a forest suddenly became as bright as the Sun. These findings explain why galactic molecular clouds near Sgr A* are shining more brightly than usual: it is because they are reflecting the X-rays emitted by Sgr A* 200 years ago.

To carry out their research, the scientists used NASA’s IXPE (Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer) satellite3, which was for the very first time able to detect the polarisation of this X-ray light with great precision and also determine its source, something that had previously proved impossible. Rather like a compass, the polarised X-ray light4 points directly to its source, Sgr A*, even though the latter is now virtually extinct.

The scientists are continuing their work on Sgr A* to try to determine the physical mechanisms required for a black hole to switch from a quiescent state to an active one.

Click on this link to listen the sonification of the detection of an echo emitted by Sgr A* 200 years ago

Footnotes