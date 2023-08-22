Norway: TotalEnergies Acquires 40% Interest In CO2 Storage Exploration License

By Eurasia Review

TotalEnergies said Tuesday it has signed an agreement with CapeOmega Carbon Storage AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of CapeOmega AS, to acquire the 40% participating interest held by CapeOmega in the CO 2 storage exploration license ExL004 (the “Luna” project).

Located 120 km offshore Bergen in 200 m water depth, ExL004 covers an area of 453 sq.km. It is adjacent to the license where the Northern Lights CO 2 storage project (TotalEnergies, 33%) is under development, with a first phase due to start in 2024.

ExL004 is operated by Wintershall DEA Norge AS with a 60% participating interest. The transaction is subject to satisfaction of customary conditions, including final approvals from relevant government authorities.