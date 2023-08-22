Russia-Ukraine War: Propaganda Of Fake Claims – OpEd

By Patial RC

The first causality between any two warring nations is the ‘Truth’,so has been the case in this Russia-Ukraine War. It’s difficult to get a clear picture of what’s happening on the ground.

Russia and Ukraine are engaged in a huge propaganda war. Ukraine has the advantage in this war because it is backed by the Western media which is helping the Ukrainian government to spread its propaganda.It is difficult to predict the exact outcome of this war at this stage but Russians clearly have the advantage against Ukraine. Russia has more powerful military equipped with modern weapons.

The Ukrainian economy is in shambles. Most of the country’s infrastructure has been destroyed. The Ukrainian economy is facing major disruptions in energy, food supplies and the country is surviving on Western aid. Western powers have already donated billions of dollars to the Ukrainian government and continue to supply tanks, missiles, rockets and other military equipment to Ukrainian military.Ukraine depends on US and NATO for military hardware and supplies.

Ukraine’s population was already shrinking before the Russia’s invasion. Now the war has set Ukraine on a path of irreversible demographic decline. Around 5.3 million people are displaced internally across Ukraine, while approximately 7 million have fled abroad. This means that the war has displaced between 25% and 30% of the entire Ukrainian population within and outside Ukraine.The Joint Research Centre (JRC).

Soldier Casualties

There is a vast gulf between the reporting from Russia and Ukraine, but Western intelligence agencies estimated recently that some 200,000 Russian soldiers had been killed or wounded since the war began.

The Ukrainian toll is believed to be more than 100,000 dead or wounded troops. The figures on soldier deaths as reported by Russia and Ukraine’s governmental authorities need to be taken with caution.

Civilian Deaths

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has estimated the number of deaths of civilians, or non-armed individuals, in Ukraine at around 8.1 thousand since the start of the war on February 24, 2022. In a war, the people who die in the largest numbers are ordinary people and their children. These are only the dead whose identities have been confirmed.Independent assessments have put the civilian toll closer to 100,000.

Mossad-Israel Intelligence Agency Loss Data: March 2023

Russian Military Losses: 23 aircraft, 56 helicopters, 200 drones, 889 tanks and armored vehicles, 427 artillery pieces, 12 air defense systems, 18,480 killed, 44,500 injured, and 323 captured. The number of soldiers involved in the war was 418,000.

Ukraine lost 302 aircraft, 212 helicopters, 2,750 drones, 6,320 tanks and armored vehicles, 7,360 cannons, 497 air defense systems, 157,000 killed, 234,000 injured, 17,230 prisoners, and 734,000 soldiers, is in the ninth domestic mobilization of 100,000 soldiers to fill the gap.

234 NATO officers, trainers, and agents died (US, UK), 2,458 NATO soldiers died (Poland, Germany, Lithuania…) and a total of 5,360 mercenaries died.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has made us to focus on international affairs more deeply. The victory or defeat of Russia will affect the international scenario and any predictions are all wild guesses.

But there are a few signs that have been exposed. In this war, United States stands defeated, the EU fooled, NATO stunned, Ukraine smashed, public officials silenced, and the third world awakened. It has made private property unholy, free speech, science and art have borders, cats and dogs have original sins, Switzerland is no longer neutral, and the hegemony of the US dollar is no longer stable. The Americans found that the third brother was disobedient. The Germans discovered that no matter how high the GDP is, it cannot keep them warm.

The Chinese discovered that no matter how loud the speech is, it is not as good as having a strong military. It is also known that in recent decades, some wealthy Chinese have deposited money in American banks, Swiss banks, and European Union banks. Now they are restless and regretful! This is like putting meat next to a wolf’s mouth, and sooner or later the wolf will gulp it up.

I don’t know how this war will end, but the above facts are an education. This war will cause the brainwashing and rhetoric techniques that the West has painstakingly worked on for a hundred years, to collapse and destroyed. It is an awakening. If you have ammunition in your hands, you must have food too. The real economy plays a leading role. This war further shows that peace depends on a strong military force!

The Mossad-Israel Intelligence Agency Military Loss Data up to March 2023 seems near realistic true figures otherwise the Western, Ukrainian and Russian media has almost fudged the figures reflecting their own victories. One wonders why in this age of AI and drones why near truth is not available. Near truth or counter views may be put as articles or comments.

Reference: Mossad-Israel Intelligence Agency Military loss Data as being forwarded on Whatsapp.