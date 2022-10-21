ISSN 2330-717X
Man entering Ukraine airport. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
Iran Advises Citizens To Leave Ukraine

By

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran called on the Iranian nationals residing in Ukraine to leave that country for their own safety. 

The Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran issued a travel advisory about Ukraine on Friday.

“Considering the escalation of military clashes and increased insecurity in Ukraine, all Iranian nationals are strongly advised to refrain from traveling to that country,” the advisory said.

The department has also seriously called on the Iranian citizens to leave Ukraine to protect their life and safety.

It has also called on the Iranian citizens to remain calm and call the Iranian Embassy in Kyiv when necessary.

The US, France and the UK have called a closed-door Security Council meeting on the alleged use of Iranian suicide drones in Ukraine war.

Russia has warned the United Nations against investigating its use of drones in Ukraine, while Iran has repeatedly rejected the accusations that it has delivered military drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

