Eni Launches Second FLNG Project To Increase LNG Production And Export From The Republic Of Congo

By Eurasia Review

Eni has signed a contract with Wison Heavy Industry for the construction and installation of a Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) unit with a capacity of 2.4 MTPA (million tons per annum). The FLNG will be deployed offshore the Republic of Congo.

The 380 metres long and 60 metres wide vessel will be anchored at a water-depth of around 40 metres and will be able to store over 180,000 cubic meters of LNG and 45,000 cubic meters of LPGs. Preliminary activities have already started, with long lead items ordered and steel cut of cryogenic tanks occurred on December 20th.

This facility will be the second FLNG to be deployed in the Republic of Congo, the first one being Tango FLNG (0.6 MTPA capacity), with LNG production expected to begin in 2023. With the second FLNG, overall LNG production capacity on Marine XII will reach 3 million tons/year (over 4.5 billion cubic meters/year) in 2025.

Both initiatives are part of Marine XII gas valorisation plan, in line with Eni’s strategy to leverage gas equity.