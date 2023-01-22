Iran: Cities Renew Rallies With Night Protests, Attacks On Regime’s Sites – OpEd

By Mahmoud Hakamian

Cities across Iran are witnessing more protests in the forms of workers demanding their rights holding gatherings and going on strike, night rallies with locals in different parts of Tehran and other cities chanting anti-regime slogans, and various types of attacks targeting the regime’s sites and symbols.

These measures are specifically targeting regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the paramilitary Basij, and even plainclothes agents and their spies working among the locals of various cities and towns.

Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 282 cities. Over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 637 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.

Sunday evening saw protesters in Bukan, a restive city in northwest Iran, setting up roadblocks and continuing the nationwide protests against the mullahs’ regime on the 129th night of the Iranian people’s uprising. Similar protests were reported in the city of Divandarreh in Kurdistan Province, western Iran.

In Tehran’s various districts and Karaj locals on Sunday night began chanting anti-regime slogans specifically targeting Khamenei and his crackdown apparatus. The slogans included:

“This is the year Seyed Ali (Khamenei) is overthrown!”

“Death to the dictator!”

“Death to the republic of executions!”

“Death to Khamenei!”

“Death to the murderous IRGC!”

“The IRGC commits crimes and Khamenei supports it!”

“We wont’ have a country as long as the mullahs are in power!”

On Sunday morning, investors of the Cryptoland online exchange held a rally outside the regime’s judiciary building in Tehran demanding the IRGC to return their stolen money returned.

The users of Cryptoland have been holding protests for two years, but authorities are refraining from taking action on their demands. Cryptoland had around 289,000 users, who have lost hundreds of millions worth of their savings in the online marketplace.

Retirees and pensioners of the regime’s Social Security Organization gathered in Ahvaz, the capital of Khuzestan Province, from four different cities—Shush, Haft Tappeh, Karkheh, and Hor—protesting low pensions and poor economic conditions.

Pensioners and retirees are among the worst-hit segments of Iran’s society. They depend on government stipends to make ends meet, but the regime has refused to increase their pensions in correspondence with growing inflation and the depreciation of the national currency.

The government has long provided many hollow promises of increasing pensions. It was also supposed to settle unpaid pensions remaining from previous years. So far, it has yet to deliver on both demands.

Interestingly, the regime’s own media reported that The Social Security Investment Company (SHASTA), the financial institution that is supposed to fund retirees, has seen a significant increase in its profits in the past years. However, these profits have yet to materialize in the lives of pensioners and retirees.

Locals municipality workers in Yasuj of Kohgiluyeh & Boyer Ahmed Province in southwest Iran were also holding a protest rally today seeking answers to their demands that have long went unanswered.

In Tehran, family members of death row inmates rallied on Sunday outside the regime’s judiciary building protesting the death sentences and demanding answers from regime officials. This is the third such rally held recently as family members of various inmates traveled from across the country to hold a gathering on January 16 and January 14 in the country’s capital where children were seen holding placards reading: “Don’t execute my dad!”

On Saturday night, in the different districts of Tehran, including Tehranpars, Ekbatan, and other areas began chanting anti-regime slogans specifically targeting Khamenei and his crackdown apparatus. The slogans included:

“This is the year Seyed Ali (Khamenei) is overthrown!”

“So many years of crimes! Death to the mullahs’ regime!”

Freedom-loving Iranians and PMOI/MEK supporters have recently been holding a series of gatherings in cities across Europe, the U.S. and Canada. These rallies are in support of ongoing Iran revolution protests, honoring the victims of the regime’s brutalities, and urging the European Union and its Member States to proscribe and designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

The gathering have been reported in:

Paris, France

Lausanna and Geneva, Switzerland

Toronto, Canada

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Iranian opposition coalition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi has once again reiterated the determination of the Iranian people and their organized resistance to continue the struggle against the mullahs’ theocratic rule and bring about freedom and democracy throughout Iran.

“Time for western governments to recognize the Iranian people’s struggle for regime change,” the NCRI President-elect said, emphasizing on the necessity for the West to blacklist the regime’s IRGC as a terrorist organization.

The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.

She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.

Mahmoud Hakamian writes for PMOI/MEK, which published this article.