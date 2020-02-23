ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, February 23, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Mosque in Moscow, Russia

Mosque in Moscow, Russia

1 Opinion 

Moscow Wants To Provide Muslim ‘Cadres’ For Foreign Countries – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

The Russian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate with the support of the Russian government has provided priests and hierarchs for Orthodox believers abroad, individuals who have often served the Russian government every bit as much as they have served Russian Orthodoxy.

Now, it appears, some in Moscow aspire to have the Muslim community of the Russian Federation play the same role abroad.  Damir Mukhetdinov, rector of the Moscow Islamic Institute, said his school could become “a real ‘forge’” to provide “spiritual cadres” not only for Russia but for Eurasia and Western Europe (islamsng.com/rus/news/15517).

The rector said that “the main task” of his institute remains to “train imams for the regions of Russia.” But now that it has been certified by the International Muslim Forum as a training center, it can look more broadly and become “’a forge’ of spiritual cadres not only for Russia but also for Eurasia, including Western Europe.”

It is likely that the Moscow Islamic Institute will focus first and foremost on providing such “cadres” to the former Soviet republics in Central Asia and in the Caucasus; but he clearly aspires to send his graduates to other countries as well. If that happens, it will give Moscow both religious and secular yet another lever of influence beyond Russia’s borders.

At the very least, Western governments should be aware of the risk that mullahs, imams, and muftis trained in Moscow nominally as religious leaders may be performing other non-religious tasks, including influence operations and espionage. The Kremlin’s use of the ROC MP in this regard is too obvious a precedent to be ignored. 



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Paul Goble

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.