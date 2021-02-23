Iran: Angry Locals Storm Governor’s Office After IRGC Kill Residents In SE

By Iran News Wire

Angry locals stormed the Saravan Governor’s Office this morning following a fatal attack by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) against Baluch residents in the Southeastern city.

Initial amateur video footage showed the family and relatives of the killed and wounded residents gathered outside the Saravan Governor’s Office. Other videos showed the locals storming the building breaking the windows and the doors. Reports said that officials fled the Office.

The footage showed upturned tables and broken chairs and shards of glass littering the floor of the Office. Locals also blocked the road leading to an IRGC Base with burning tires. Other footage showed a burning police car torched by the protesters.

Feb. 23 – Saravan, SE #Iran

Another video of the storming of the Saravan Governor's Office following the killing and wounding of dozens of residents by the IRGC. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/nLpJAhb4jK — Iran News Wire (@IranNW) February 23, 2021

Clashes ensued between locals and security forces. Security forces attacked protesters with tear gas and pellet guns on the streets of Saravan.

Although several protesters were injured, there are still no reports on the exact number of people who were injured as the protests are ongoing.

Protesters also marched towards an IRGC Base and surrounded the area.

The regime is bringing forces from the neighboring town of Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchestan to quash the protests.

Feb. 23 – Saravan, SE #Iran

Security forces are using tear gas and bullets to disperse angry locals who are protesting the killing of Baluch "fuel carries" by the IRGC. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/6NMMNKt0On — Iran News Wire (@IranNW) February 23, 2021

Yesterday, several of the Baluch locals who carry fuel across the border gathered outside the IRGC base to protest the blocking of the border, demanding that it be reopened. The IRGC has dug large holes on the border to prevent Baluch fuel carriers from crossing the border. The IRGC responded with bullets.

The Baluch Activists Campaign said at least 10 the Baluch residents were killed but quoted an eyewitness as saying that “more than 50 people were killed and/or wounded”.

The report said the IRGC also torched several cars belonging to the fuel carriers and that the forces used machine guns against locals.

Locals posted the images of the residents who were killed on social media.