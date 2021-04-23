Hunyla Khan: A Kashmiri Model In Making – OpEd

By Farooq Wani

Hunyla Khan is the upcoming fashion model of Bollywood. A resident of Srinagar, the young fashion model has worked with the likes of Bollywood giants Amitab Bachan.

At only the age of 22, she has brought laurels to her parents. From the last seven years her parents have helped her in every possible manner the glamour of Bollywood.

“My parents have always stood by me. It is because of my parents that I have achieved so much. They are my inspiration and power house behind me,” said Khan to Brighter Kashmir.

“Since 8 standard, I have not even demanded pocket money from my parents,” Khan said.

Besides being a fashion model, Khan has worked as an actor and as an event organizer.

“I have a huge passion for acting and modeling. I love being in front of the camera,” Khan said.

Khan has first worked with legendary Amitab Bachan in 2016. “Working with the legend himself was a dream come true for me. I worked with him in 2016 for an advertisement shoot namely ‘Wadia Kashmir’. I could not have asked more from the Almighty,” Khan said.

She has also worked in three web series. One of the web series she worked for was the ‘Airtel Web Series’ in 2019. In the Mimi movie, she worked as a foreign cast in 2021. “I worked with Kriti Sanon for this movie,” Khan said.

She has also been a part of three different Bollywood projects namely Notebook, Shidat and Kanak with Vidyut Jamwal and Neha Dhupia.

To her credit, only last month she got lucky when she got an opportunity to work with Sara Khan.

“I worked with her on a project called Cynide Mohan. It is a web series. I play a doctor’s role in the web series. I also worked as a hair stylist for Sara Khan in the series,” Khan said.

Cynide Mohan is directed by veteran director Rahat Kazmi.

As a designer, she has worked with Shahid Rashid Bhat and Asif Merchant.

“I enjoy working with celebrities and designers that have a creative approach. I bring my energy and passion for modelling to every project,” Khan said.

She said that Covid pandemic has disturbed all the Bollywood projects. “Covid has stalled all the projects of Bollywood,” Khan said.

Khan has also worked as a main lead role for the music cover songs like ‘Roumut Dildar’; ‘Wadakh Wariya’ and Rang Rasiya. All the three songs were produced by AR Music and Mystic Studio.

“I have also done a T series Music video as a production head (Phir Aowge),” she said.

Khan has also stood second runner up in the RD Camp in 2018 at New Delhi.