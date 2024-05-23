Preservation Paradox: Unpacking Benefits And Drawbacks Of Sodium Benzoate And Potassium Sorbate In Pakistan’s Food Industry – OpEd

By Ameer Hamza and Mir Hassan

The use of preservatives like sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate has become widespread in the Pakistani food industries to extend shelf life and prevent contamination of food. These preservatives are widely available, easy to use, and require minimal specialized equipment, making them accessible to small-scale food manufacturers. However, on the other hand, there are significant disadvantages to consider.

The Pakistani food industries have experienced rapid growth in recent years due to increasing demand for safe, processed and packaged foods. To meet the demand, food manufacturers often rely on preservatives to prevent spoilage and increase shelf life. 80% of Pakistani food manufacturers use sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate in their products to extend shelf life. local and imported brands of fruit juices, carbonated drinks, beverages, milk, sauces, spreadable fats, jams, jellies, marmalades, cheese, and margarine use sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate as preservatives.

The reality here is that preservatives have been widely used, but their advantages or disadvantages have not been comprehensively discussed in the Pakistani context.

Advantages of sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate in the Pakistani food industry:

Both sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate are effective preservatives that help extend the shelf life of food products by reducing food spoilage and waste.

These preservatives help maintain the freshness and quality of food products for a longer period of time.

These preservatives are easy to incorporate into food formulations and do not alter the texture or appearance significantly.

These preservatives are considered safe for consumption and can help prevent the growth of harmful bacteria and molds in food.

Sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate are relatively inexpensive compared to some other preservatives, making them a cost-effective choice for food manufacturers.

These preservatives can be widely used in different food products like beverages, sauces, jams, and backed items, providing versatility to food manufacturers.

Disadvantages of sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate in the Pakistani food industry:

Some studies suggest that high levels of sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate in food may have adverse health effects. Such as increased risk of cancer, allergies, hyperactivity in children, or exacerbating asthma symptoms.

When combined with certain ingredients, like vitamin C, sodium benzoate can form benzene, a known carcinogen.

In some cases, sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate can affect the taste of food products, leading to potential consumer dissatisfaction.

There are specific regulations regarding the maximum allowable levels of these preservatives in food products, and exceeding these limits can lead to legal issues for food manufacturers.

The excessive use of these preservatives can contribute to environmental pollution and harm ecosystems.

Overuse of sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate in food products may contribute to the development of microbial resistance, reducing the effectiveness of these preservatives over time.

The findings of this study highlight the double-edged sword of sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate in the Pakistani food industries. While they offer advantages like extended shelf life and cost effectiveness, they also pose significant disadvantages, including potential health risks. Impact on nutritional value and environmental concerns.

Consumer awareness about the potential risks of synthetic preservatives is growing, leading to a demand for natural and organic alternatives, which may impact the long-term sustainability of the food industries. The high levels of preservatives in food products are a cause for concern, and the industry must adopt natural preservatives, reduce preservative levels, and implement sustainable manufacturing practices in the Pakistani food industry.

About the authors: