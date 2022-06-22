Makkah Grand Mosque Gets 80,000 New Qur’an Copies For Distribution To Pilgrims

By Arab News

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has received 80,000 new copies of the Qur’an for distribution to pilgrims at the Makkah Grand Mosque.

The new copies were printed at the Madinah-based King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an and were distributed across the corridors of the Grand Mosque.

According to Ghazi Al-Thubyani, from the General Presidency, shelves and cabinets with a number of Qur’an copies for the blind were also provided.

Copies containing information on interpretation were also provided in various languages, including English, Urdu and Indonesian.

In a statement, Al-Thubyani stressed the importance of the ongoing efforts to distribute the Qur’an and its translations in order to facilitate reading for worshipers across the globe.

The General Presidency has also prepared a special program to celebrate the arrival of pilgrims to the Grand Mosque, where it has allocated a Qur’an to be gifted to each pilgrim to accompany them on their Hajj journey.

Another program related to the interpretation of the Qur’an was also provided. The program can be viewed via a QR barcode so pilgrims can download it to their smart devices.

All these initiatives come at the directives of Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, the General Presidency’s chief, and Badr bin Abdullah Al-Furaih, his deputy.

The General Presidency also gifted more than 30,000 copies of the Qur’an to visitors of the Grand Mosque during the previous Ramadan season.

Throughout the year, the General Presidency carries out services to preserve and care for the Qur’an, conducting a number of inspection tours to ensure the authenticity of these copies so that those who visit the Grand Mosque find the correct and approved edition.

All copies of the Qur’an available at the Two Holy Mosques are approved by the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an.