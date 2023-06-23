Role Of Europe In War Against Terrorism – OpEd

By Mir Hassan and Ali Abbas

The War against Terror, also known as the Global War on Terrorism, has been a global effort since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States. The United States and its allies launched a military campaign against al-Qaeda and the Taliban in Afghanistan, which later expanded to other countries like Iraq, Somalia, and Yemen. Europe, as a key player in global politics, has played a significant role in this war, both in terms of military operations and intelligence gathering. This comprehensive note will analyze Europe’s role in the War against Terror, including its military efforts, counter-terrorism strategies, and diplomatic engagement.

Europe has been a significant contributor to the military efforts in the War against Terror. After the 9/11 attacks, NATO invoked Article 5 of its charter for the first time in its history, stating that an attack on one member is an attack on all. This led to the deployment of NATO troops to Afghanistan to help the United States in its mission to oust the Taliban and eliminate al-Qaeda. European countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain have contributed troops to the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) in Afghanistan.

The United Kingdom has been one of the largest contributors to ISAF, with over 9,500 troops deployed at the peak of its involvement. The UK also deployed troops to Iraq, where they played a key role in the invasion and subsequent occupation. Germany, France, and Italy have also contributed significant numbers of troops to Afghanistan, with Germany being the third-largest contributor after the US and UK. Spain has also sent troops to Afghanistan and Iraq, although its involvement has been limited compared to other European countries.

Apart from its involvement in ISAF, Europe has also played a key role in other military operations against terrorism. France, for example, has been involved in military operations in Mali against Islamist militants. The French military, along with other European countries, has been supporting the Malian government in its fight against groups like Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS). Similarly, the UK has been involved in military operations in Iraq and Syria against the Islamic State.

Europe has also developed and implemented a range of counter-terrorism strategies to combat the threat of terrorism. These strategies involve cooperation between various law enforcement agencies, intelligence services, and other relevant authorities. The primary objective of these strategies is to prevent terrorist attacks and disrupt terrorist networks.

One of the key strategies developed by Europe is the European Union’s (EU) Counter-Terrorism Strategy, which was adopted in 2005. The strategy focuses on four main areas: prevention, protection, pursuit, and response. It emphasizes the need for greater cooperation and information-sharing between EU member states to prevent and combat terrorism. The EU has also established a range of bodies to facilitate cooperation, such as Europol, which is the EU’s law enforcement agency, and Euro just, which is responsible for coordinating the prosecution of cross-border crimes.

Another important strategy developed by Europe is the Radicalization Awareness Network (RAN), which was launched by the EU in 2011. The network is made up of practitioners and experts from various fields who work together to develop and implement effective strategies to prevent radicalization and extremism. The network has developed a range of tools and resources to support member states in their efforts to prevent radicalization, such as training programs, toolkits, and best practice guides.

Europe has also been engaged in diplomatic efforts to combat terrorism. Diplomatic engagement involves cooperation between governments and international organizations to prevent and combat terrorism. The primary objective of diplomatic engagement is to address the root causes of terrorism and promote stability and security in regions affected by terrorism.

One of the main examples of Europe’s diplomatic engagement in the War against Terror is its engagement with countries in North Africa and the Middle East. The EU has been involved in supporting political and economic reforms in these regions to address the underlying causes of terrorism. For example, the EU has provided financial and technical assistance to Tunisia and Morocco to support their political and economic reforms. The EU has also worked with countries like Egypt and Saudi Arabia to combat the financing of terrorism.

The EU has also been involved in diplomatic efforts to resolve conflicts in the Middle East, such as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Syrian civil war. The EU has provided financial and humanitarian assistance to countries affected by the conflict, as well as supporting peace negotiations and mediation efforts. The EU has also been involved in efforts to combat the spread of extremist ideologies, such as working with Muslim leaders and organizations to promote moderate Islam and counter extremist narratives.

Despite Europe’s significant contributions to the War against Terror, there have been challenges and criticisms of its role. One of the challenges has been the lack of coordination and cooperation between European countries, both in terms of military operations and counter-terrorism strategies. This has led to duplication of efforts and a lack of effectiveness in some areas. For example, some countries have been accused of using their involvement in the War against Terror to advance their own political and economic interests, rather than working towards common goals.

Another challenge has been the criticism of Europe’s counter-terrorism strategies, particularly in relation to human rights and civil liberties. Some of the measures adopted by European countries, such as increased surveillance and detention of suspects without trial, have been criticized for violating human rights and civil liberties. This has led to tensions between European countries and civil society organizations, as well as some criticism from international bodies like the United Nations.

In conclusion, Europe has played a significant role in the War against Terror, both in terms of military operations and counter-terrorism strategies. European countries have contributed troops to the NATO-led ISAF in Afghanistan, as well as participating in other military operations against terrorism. Europe has also developed and implemented a range of counter-terrorism strategies, including the EU’s Counter-Terrorism Strategy and the Radicalization Awareness Network. Diplomatic engagement has also been a key part of Europe’s role in the War against Terror, particularly in supporting political and economic reforms in regions affected by terrorism. Despite challenges and criticisms, Europe’s contribution to the War against Terror has been significant and will continue to be a key player in global efforts to combat terrorism.