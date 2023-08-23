Iran Unveils Latest Version Of Mohajer Drone

By Tasnim News Agency

The latest version of Iran’s Mohajer drone was unveiled in a ceremony held Tuesday, with President Ebrahim Raisi as well as the defense minister and senior military commanders in attendance.

The Mohajer-10 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) can fly in a range of 2,000 kilometers at an altitude of 7,000 meters and has a flight endurance of 24 hours.

The domestically-manufactured drone can carry 450 liters of fuel and has a maximum cargo weight of 300 kilograms.

With a maximum speed of 210 kilometers per hour, the aircraft is equipped with various smart bombs with pinpoint accuracy, including Qaem, Almas and Dastvareh, as well as electronic warfare equipment and intelligence systems.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is now in possession of a broad range of UAVs which can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

During Tuesday’s ceremony, the Arman-1 guided air-launched bomb was also launched.

Also, the president ordered the joining of strategic ‘Khorramshahr’ and ‘Haj Qassem’ missiles to the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).